KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 1,826,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Shares of KWG Group stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

