Kush Finance (KSEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,749.74

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Kush Finance has a market cap of $148,749.74 and approximately $174.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00179410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.24 or 1.00226129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,186 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.