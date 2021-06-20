K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th.

KPLUY remained flat at $$7.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

