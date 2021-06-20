Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $367.61 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

