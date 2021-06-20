Korea Investment CORP Sells 22,100 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

