Korea Investment CORP Purchases 71,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 92.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

