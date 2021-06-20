Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,200 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 58.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 415,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

