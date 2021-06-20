Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CBRE Group by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 194,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,734 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 345,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.36 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

