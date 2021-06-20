Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

