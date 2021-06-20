Knott David M Sells 300,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Knott David M lowered its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific accounts for approximately 3.2% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Knott David M’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,947,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,411,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

