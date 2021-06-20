Knott David M Sells 188,758 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Knott David M lessened its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,758 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 4,694,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

