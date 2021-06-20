Knott David M Buys Shares of 261,374 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 261,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Kairos Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Knott David M owned about 3.27% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

