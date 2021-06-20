Knott David M Buys New Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Knott David M purchased a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Curis by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 52.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 230,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Curis stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,552. The company has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

