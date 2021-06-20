Knott David M Acquires Shares of 100,000 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Knott David M bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCRU. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $999,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at $1,800,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,012. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

