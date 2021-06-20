Knott David M Acquires New Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 6,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,745. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

