Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.89 ($15.16).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €11.13 ($13.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.03 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.