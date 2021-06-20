Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Down 4.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) shares fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 385,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 544,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

