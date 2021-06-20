Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 485,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAAU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

