Kepos Capital LP Takes $4.24 Million Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 429,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPCBU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $2,958,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,132,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

