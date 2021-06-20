Kepos Capital LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,593,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition by 11.9% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,768,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,971,000.

OTCMKTS TVACU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

