Kepos Capital LP Sells 43,108 Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,108 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

YSACU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. Yellowstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

