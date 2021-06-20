Kepos Capital LP Sells 40,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in GAN were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GAN by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAN by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 26.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.69 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $743.14 million and a P/E ratio of -20.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

