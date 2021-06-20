Kepos Capital LP Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 279,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

