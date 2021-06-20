Kepos Capital LP Invests $3.82 Million in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 376,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of BCYPU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

