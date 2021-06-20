Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 450,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRNGU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.