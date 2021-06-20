Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $23.24 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $2.91 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $116.18 or 0.00342429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00732027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00043449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083149 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.