Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stake Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 676,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 364,615 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

