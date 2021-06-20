Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97. Kamada has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 312.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

