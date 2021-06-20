JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 28.64% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $53,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.99.

