JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $123.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

