JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $56,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $120.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

