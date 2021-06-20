JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 80

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 69.90 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £996.47 million and a PE ratio of -99.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.35. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.06.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.