JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

