JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

