JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 968,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Evergy worth $57,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Evergy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

