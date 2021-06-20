JMP Securities Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $218.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

