JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

