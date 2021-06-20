JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $992.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. 646,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

