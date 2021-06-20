JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of JD traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 877.40 ($11.46). The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 916.54. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The firm has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

