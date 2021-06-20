Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $187,972.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00731608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00043241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00083243 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

