Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $932,772.01 and approximately $416,289.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

