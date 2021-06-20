J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $247,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.