iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, hitting $416.77. 7,290,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,625. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $425.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

