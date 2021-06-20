iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,460 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ECH stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

