iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

