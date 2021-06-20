iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.74 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.