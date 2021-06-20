iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,847 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

