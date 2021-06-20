IOST (IOST) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $381.95 million and $99.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00098910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

