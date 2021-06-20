Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $878.86. The company had a trading volume of 801,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $840.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

