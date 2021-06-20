IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.59% of IntriCon worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a P/E ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

